"Bringing Up Bates" star Katie Bates and her husband, Travis Clark, appear to be taking steps toward reconciliation, publicly reuniting with their children months after a cheating scandal shook their marriage.

The couple shared a family moment on Easter Sunday, April 5, attending church together with their two young children.

In a photo posted to Katie's Instagram Stories, the family of four stood close, dressed in coordinated spring colors. Katie held their 18-month-old son, Harvey, while their 3-year-old daughter, Hailey, stood between them, holding both parents' hands. The image marked a rare public appearance of the pair together since the controversy began earlier this year.

The reunion comes more than two months after Clark admitted to being unfaithful. His confession, shared in January, revealed he had "repeatedly broke her trust," a statement that came just one day after Katie publicly shared that she had experienced a pregnancy loss, ENews reported.

Since then, both have taken visible steps toward healing their relationship. Clark addressed his actions in a March post, describing the past months as "humbling" and filled with "hard work, therapy, time with God."

He added that he is "desperately fighting" for his wife and family, acknowledging that rebuilding trust would take time.

Katie Bates Reunites With Husband Travis Clark After Cheating Scandal https://t.co/aVXhQA7hbQ — E! News (@enews) April 6, 2026

Katie Bates Opens Up About Therapy

Katie, for her part, has also been open about seeking help. In February, she shared that she attended a four-day therapy intensive to process the situation.

"I don't really feel equipped to handle something like this on my own, so getting help feels important," she wrote, emphasizing her focus on healing in a healthy way.

While she has remained mostly private about the details of their journey, Katie expressed appreciation for the support she has received from followers. She noted that the kindness shown to her during a difficult time has meant a great deal.

The Easter post also included a glimpse inside the church service, with a simple message wishing others a happy holiday. For many fans, the family photo stood out as a sign that the couple may be working toward a new chapter together.

According to TDNC, in recent months, Katie's social media had largely featured only her children, with Clark either absent or minimally shown.