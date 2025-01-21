Logan Paul has fired back at Theo Von after being accused of causing a viral chair mishap at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star addressed the allegations in a pointed video response, which you can see below.

How did it all start? On Monday, for Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States, the inauguration attracted a star-studded crowd, including Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake.

The incident in question unfolded during the event when Von's chair broke, sending the comedian tumbling onto Logan, who was capturing the moment on his phone.

Theo Von accidentally fell backward and broke his chair while attending Donald Trump’s inauguration at Capitol Hill with Logan Paul and Jake Paul 😅 pic.twitter.com/4aickfTAXL — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 20, 2025

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, sparking debate over what caused the fall.

But Von evidently wasn't amused. In a tweet, he implied the Paul brothers had tampered with his chair.

wasnt an accident. Paul kids thought it was 😂 to mess with the chair. there’s a time and a place ya know. L https://t.co/o8dCHoHCHS — Theo Von (@TheoVon) January 21, 2025

"Wasn't an accident. Paul kids thought it was [laughing emoji] to mess with the chair. There's a time and a place ya know," Von wrote early the next morning.

However, Paul has wasted no time addressing the accusations in a fiery video posted to his social channels later that day. He denied any wrongdoing, claiming Von sat in an already broken chair despite warnings from those nearby.

"Theo knowingly sat in a broken, busted-a** chair before the inauguration even started," Logan says. "Danica Patrick saw it. Kyle Forgeard from Nelk saw it. My mom saw it. We all pointed it out, bro!"

Logan didn't hold back in his rebuttal, poking fun at Von's claims. "You went through a chair, not a table. Trust me, if I wanted to hurt you with a steel chair, I'd do it WWE-style!"

"It was funny, bro," Logan added. As of now, Theo has yet to respond to Logan's rebuttal.

Meanwhile, Logan remains focused on his professional wrestling career and a potential $250 million fight with Conor McGregor, keeping his name firmly in the headlines.