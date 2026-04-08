Bill Gates is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 about his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, lawmakers confirmed. The testimony is part of a wider investigation into Epstein's network and connections with powerful figures.

A spokesperson for Gates said he "welcomes the opportunity" to speak and is ready to answer questions, CBS News reported.

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work," the spokesperson said.

The committee, led by Chairman James Comer, requested Gates' appearance in a letter sent on March 3. Comer wrote that documents released by the Department of Justice and gathered by the panel suggest Gates may have information useful to the investigation.

Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein's victims. Officials also stress that being named in investigative records does not mean a person committed a crime. Still, millions of documents released earlier this year have brought renewed attention to Epstein's ties with well-known individuals.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Billionaire Bill Gates to testify before House Oversight Committee over Epstein ties. pic.twitter.com/b0lQuCpZKr — Remarks (@remarks) April 7, 2026

Read more: Bill Gates Reflects on Past Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Amid Newly Released Documents

Bill Gates Calls Epstein Meetings a 'Mistake'

According to the BBC, Gates has publicly admitted that meeting Epstein was a mistake. In earlier remarks, he said, "Every minute I spent with him I regret."

He also told staff at his foundation that he "took responsibility" for his actions and answered questions directly during an internal meeting.

Reports show that Gates and Epstein had contact between 2011 and 2014, mostly involving dinners and discussions about philanthropy. Gates has said he never visited Epstein's private island and did not attend any parties linked to illegal activity.

Some documents also include claims made by Epstein about Gates' personal life. A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied those claims, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false."

The hearing comes as more high-profile figures face questions from the committee. Earlier this year, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified. Other officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are expected to appear soon.