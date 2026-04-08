Taylor Frankie Paul has filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, accusing him of assault, harassment, and stalking, according to court documents filed in Utah.

The request, submitted on April 7, outlines several alleged incidents that Paul says left her injured and fearful for her safety.

In the filing, Paul claims one of the most serious incidents happened in February 2026. She said Mortensen came to her home early in the morning while her three children were asleep, including their young son.

To avoid waking them, she agreed to speak with him outside. The two entered his truck, but Paul alleges Mortensen drove away against her wishes.

"The parties argued and Dakota assaulted Taylor by slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow," the filing states. Taylor Frankie Paul described the pain as "immediate and intense," according to People.

Another alleged incident dates back to May 2025. Paul said an argument at her home turned physical after she asked Mortensen to leave. When she lost her balance, she claimed he kicked her while she was on the floor. The petition includes photos that reportedly show bruising from the encounter.

Commissioner Russell Minas ultimately orders supervised visitation for Taylor Frankie Paul.



Taylor Frankie Paul will have 8 hours per week supervised with her 2 yo son.



Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen have made several DV allegations against one another. pic.twitter.com/CH4nCmmCNn — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) April 7, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul Alleges Ex's "Controlling" Behavior

Paul also accused Mortensen of what she described as controlling behavior. She said he sent repeated unwanted messages and showed up at her home without permission.

In one claim, she said Mortensen tattooed her initials inside his lip and sent her a photo, which she found disturbing, PageSix reported.

"My initials are now permanently tattooed on the body of a man who has been abusive toward and possessive of me," she wrote.

The filing further alleges that Mortensen returned to her home multiple times after their breakup, despite her requests for him to leave. Paul said these actions made her fear further harm.

"The fact that our relationship was over finally dawned on Dakota... which led him to take actions that scared me and made me fear for my safety," she stated.

Mortensen has not publicly responded to these latest claims. However, he previously filed his own restraining order against Paul in March, accusing her of aggressive behavior during past disputes.

Authorities have noted that allegations have been made by both sides.