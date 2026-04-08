Russell Crowe is celebrating his 62nd birthday by undergoing a remarkable physical transformation, losing over 50 pounds after years of health issues that once left him fearing for his life.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for physically demanding roles throughout his career, reportedly reached his heaviest weight at over 300 pounds before committing to a significant lifestyle change. His transformation, highlighted in a report by Radar Online, comes after what sources described as a critical turning point in his health.

Crowe has been known for a long time to gain and lose weight for movie roles, like when he played Roger Ailes in 2019. Over time, however, the pattern reportedly became more concerning as he stepped away from consistent diet and exercise routines.

A source's remarks about his condition, "Russell has been in denial for years about his weight, even though he's clearly a walking heart attack," an insider told the outlet. The same source also mentioned, "But any time it comes up in conversation, he flips out and has a strict 'three strikes and you're out' rule for people who mention it."

Friends also expressed concern about his habits. "He hates working out and seems to have given up," one pal said. The source continued, "He hires trainers and then blows them off when it's time to work out. He just can't be bothered."

Diet reportedly played a major role in his weight gain. The source also described his eating habits, adding, "It's the same with his eating habits. He could have his chef make anything, but all he wants is burgers and fried food."

Crowe himself later acknowledged the toll his lifestyle had taken. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," he discussed health issues that escalated while filming Nuremberg.

He spoke about addressing chronic pain and inflammation, stating, "I'm not really across the science, but the real benefit I'm getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it's calmed down my body's inflammation."

A close friend cited by AOL revealed that the actor ultimately recognized the urgency of his situation. A friend described the turning point, saying, "Russell knew he was in trouble – his weight was putting him at serious risk. He was exhausted, constantly in pain, and struggling to move the way he used to. That's when he realized something had to change before it was too late."

Crowe went on to lose approximately 57 pounds over the past year through a combination of improved nutrition, medical support, and increased physical activity.

He has also made adjustments to other aspects of his lifestyle. Speaking about alcohol and gambling, he said, "We normalize both drinking and wagering. But we never look at the damage they cause."

He added with humor, "I'm a big proponent for having a drink – it's my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it's my goddamn right, Joe. But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities."

As Crowe enters his 60s, his transformation signals a renewed focus on health after years of extremes tied to his Hollywood career.