Janai Norman has announced her sudden exit from Good Morning America after nearly four years as a weekend co-anchor, sharing that her time on the show was unexpectedly cut short.

In a video posted on April 3, Norman told viewers she had hoped for a longer run. "It's been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job," she said.

She added that it "breaks [her] heart" that she did not get to say goodbye on air, calling the moment something she truly looked forward to.

Sources say the change came after ABC chose not to renew her contract. Although her agreement was expected to last until early May, reports indicate she was taken off the air earlier than planned after news of her departure surfaced online.

Despite the sudden exit, Norman focused on gratitude and the positive parts of her journey. "It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers," she said, thanking those who supported her during her time on the show, PageSix reported.

She also shared that she read messages from fans and felt "deeply grateful for the love."

‘Good Morning America’ weekend anchor Janai Norman said her stint has been "cut short," confirming that she has exited the show after nearly four years. https://t.co/6UZ1LzPxby pic.twitter.com/9ym5dSFxuk — E! News (@enews) April 7, 2026

Janai Norman Chooses Family

For Norman, one bright spot in the change is more time with her family. The 36-year-old mom explained that working weekends meant she missed time with her children.

"I have worked weekends their whole lives, so now they get more of me, and that is worth everything," she said.

According to ENews, her departure drew warm messages from colleagues across the network. Robin Roberts praised her as a "true gem" and said she treasured their friendship.

Co-anchor Whit Johnson thanked her for shared memories and wished her well. Gio Benitez added, "Love you so very much," while meteorologist Ginger Zee encouraged her to "keep shining."

Support also came from Deborah Roberts and Sunny Hostin, who both expressed excitement for her next chapter.

Norman's journey with ABC News began in 2011 as an intern. Over the years, she grew into a key voice at the network, working as a correspondent and co-anchor on programs like "World News Now" and "America This Morning."

She also helped launch new segments on the weekend edition of GMA.