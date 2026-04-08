Kate Jackson is opening up about why she stepped away from Hollywood for nearly two decades, saying the intense fame from Charlie's Angels led her to leave the spotlight in search of privacy.

Speaking at the show's 50th anniversary event at PaleyFest Los Angeles, the 77-year-old actress shared that life during the height of the series became overwhelming.

"We lost our privacy, totally. We just absolutely totally lost every bit of privacy," Jackson said. She added that constant media attention made things even harder, pointing to "those horrible tabloids."

Jackson starred in the hit ABC show from 1976 to 1981 alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd, with the late Farrah Fawcett part of the original cast, PageSix reported.

The series quickly became a global success, turning its stars into household names almost overnight. But that level of fame came with a cost. Jackson explained that the constant attention made it difficult to live a normal life, which ultimately led her to step away around 2007. Since then, she has mostly stayed out of public view, only appearing at a few special events.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ alum Kate Jackson explains real reason why she stepped away from spotlight 20 years ago https://t.co/nA7xgyc4Ln pic.twitter.com/KjbZkyIC24 — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2026

Kate Jackson Opens Up on Social Media Confusion

At the anniversary celebration, Jackson also spoke about her discomfort with modern technology and online culture.

"I don't understand social media. I mean, I don't get it," she said.

According to People, she questioned why people share so much of their lives online, adding, "All I want is a little privacy."

Despite her long absence, Jackson expressed gratitude for the lasting love fans still have for the show. She admitted she never expected the series to remain popular decades later.

"[I] never dreamed from day one, 50 years later, anyone would be interested at all," she said, noting that the show has "never gone off the air."

The reunion with her former co-stars was a meaningful moment for Jackson. She described feeling nervous at first but said it quickly faded once they were together again.

The group also reflected on their strong bond, often describing it as a lasting "sisterhood" built over years of shared experiences.