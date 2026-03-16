Rumors about a possible secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland are growing stronger after celebrity stylist Law Roach refused to clarify his earlier claims during the Academy Awards on March 15.

Roach, who has worked closely with Zendaya for years, raised eyebrows earlier this month when he suggested the couple had already tied the knot. But when reporters asked him to confirm the claim again on the Oscars red carpet, he kept quiet—while still hinting that something big may have happened.

During an interview, Roach was asked whether Zendaya and Holland were really married. Instead of answering directly, he quickly changed the subject.

"You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time," he said, joking about missing out on the designer item, People reported.

The unexpected response made the reporter laugh, and Roach simply smiled before walking away from the conversation.

Later, he was asked again if he wanted to clarify his earlier comments about the couple. Roach kept his answer short and mysterious. "No, I said what I said," he replied with a smirk, fueling even more curiosity among fans.

Roach first stirred the rumors while attending the 2026 Actor Awards earlier in March.

At the time, he claimed the wedding had already happened, saying, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When pressed again, he doubled down, adding, "It's very true."

Law Roach confirms Zendaya's marriage news at the #Oscars: "I said what I said!" pic.twitter.com/hihTNX8YwF — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 15, 2026

Zendaya's Gold Ring Fuels Marriage Speculation

Despite the bold statement, neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed whether they are officially married.

Fans have since been watching the pair closely for clues. Just days before Roach's initial claim, Holland was spotted out in California without a wedding band.

Meanwhile, Zendaya appeared to be wearing a gold ring on her left hand in photos promoting her new movie "The Drama," which also stars Robert Pattinson.

She later wore a thin gold ring again during the Paris Fashion Week at a Louis Vuitton show on March 10, further sparking speculation.

The actress also playfully addressed the rumors at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12.

Host Marsai Martin jokingly asked Zendaya for a "sign" about her private life. In response, the actress shyly held up her hand, showing what appeared to be a wedding band.

According to US Magazine, Zendaya and Holland first met while filming the 2017 superhero movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Although dating rumors followed for years, the couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 after photos showed them sharing a kiss in Los Angeles.

The pair later sparked engagement buzz at the 2025 Golden Globes when Zendaya appeared with a diamond ring on her left hand. Reports soon followed that Holland had proposed during the 2024 holiday season.