Nicole Kidman graced the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, on April 8th, sporting a bold black and white Schiaparelli dress.

While many praised her fashion choice, some fans expressed concern after video footage showed the actress walking uncomfortably and stumbling as she greeted fans.

Kidman, who wrapped up her divorce from Keith Urban in January after nearly two decades of marriage, has kept herself occupied with a slate of film work, such as Babygirl and The Perfect Couple.

Beyond her acting, she's made headlines with her fashion choices, gracing the cover of Variety and attending both the Oscars and the Vanity Fair after-party, all while wearing stunning gowns.

However, at the recent premiere, observers noted an awkwardness in her gait, as per Atlanta Black Star.

"Something is off with her gait. Usually she has someone holding her hand lately. I hope it's nothing major," one social media user commented. Another added, "Nicole does not look effortless or comfortable... too calculated & studied. She's trying too hard to be That Girl." Some speculated that high heels might be contributing to her difficulty walking.

Kidman has been seen holding onto others for support on several occasions in recent years. At Paris Fashion Week in 2024, she was assisted while navigating the venue in heels.

Similarly, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last year, a man guided her to her spot before she posed for photos. Despite these observations, the cause of Kidman's occasional awkward walk remains unclear. The actress has not publicly addressed the issue.

The actress and Urban share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. Their divorce settlement allows the girls to spend most of their time with Kidman. Both waived spousal and child support.

Rumors have circulated regarding tensions in their marriage related to Kidman's provocative film roles and Urban's social circle, though no evidence of infidelity has been presented.

Fans continue to watch Kidman's post-divorce journey closely as she balances her career and personal life.

Nicole Kidman Lands Nine Roles in 18 Months After Keith Urban Split, Amid Romance Rumors with Co-Star

Meanwhile, Kidman has kept a busy schedule since her split from Keith Urban, landing nine roles in film and television over the past 18 months, amid rumors she has moved on romantically with a co-star.

According to Daily Mail, Kidman's recent projects include the 2024 film Babygirl, where she starred opposite Harris Dickinson, who is 30 years her junior, and the animated movie Spellbound. Last year, she appeared in the psychological thriller Holland, the Netflix hit The Perfect Couple alongside Liev Schreiber, and the crime drama Scarpetta.

She is also slated to star in four upcoming projects: Girls and Their Horses, Discretion, The Young People and Practical Magic Two.

Sources indicate that Nicole Kidman's rigorous work commitments played a role in the end of her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban, who is now 58. The couple announced their divorce in September 2025, which was finalized in January.

According to reports, Urban confronted Kidman about her unavailability during social gatherings. The couple shares two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15 — who now primarily live with Kidman in her Nashville home.

Rumors have recently surfaced that Kidman is dating her Scarpetta co-star, Simon Baker. The two were seen holding hands at the show's New York premiere, and Kidman described their chemistry as one that "just vibrates." Baker, 58, declined to comment, saying, "I don't kiss and tell."

Baker's ex-wife, actress Rebecca Rigg, reportedly expressed shock and confusion over the rumors due to her close childhood friendship with Kidman. Meanwhile, Urban is said to be devastated by the speculation. A close friend told sources it feels like a betrayal because both Kidman and Baker are aware of the pain such rumors would cause Urban.