Vice President J.D. Vance is under fire after an awkward moment during a live television interview in Hungary, where he failed to recall the name of Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Vatican's ambassador to the United States.

According to Radar Online, the incident occurred on the tarmac at Budapest airport following Vance's meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. When a reporter asked him about a Pentagon meeting involving Cardinal Pierre, Vance responded, "Cardinal who?" indicating he did not recognize the name.

After being reminded that Pierre serves as the ambassador to both the Holy See and the U.S., Vance acknowledged familiarity with the cardinal but said he "just didn't remember the name" and had not seen the related news story.

The conversation touched on Pentagon officials' message to the Catholic Church, urging it to "get on its side," a claim from a recent article in The Free Press that prompted further questions about Vance's thoughts.

Social media users quickly criticized Vance, pointing to the apparent disconnect between his public Catholic identity and his inability to recall a prominent figure in the Church. Vance, who was baptized Catholic in 2019 and has written about his spiritual journey in his upcoming book Communion, has been open about his evolving faith.

One critic tweeted, "I've never met a Catholic more disdainful of their faith than this hillbilly pissant," while another called Vance "a disgrace" for the lapse. However, some offered a more sympathetic view, noting the difficulty of remembering every official encountered in high-level political roles.

Vance has rubbed shoulders with a lot of world leaders during his time as vice president, and he's been to Vatican events, like the Good Friday services in 2025. He said what drew him to Catholicism was its idea of grace – a constant journey, not just a one-time thing.

This misstep arrives as Vance faces increased examination of his political and personal reputation while he works on the world stage.

US Vice President JD Vance Denies Interference in Hungary Election Amid Rising Opposition Polls

Meanwhile, in separate news by The Guardian, Vance refuted accusations of American interference in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary election during a visit to Budapest this week, calling such claims "darkly ironic" as opposition parties gain ground against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

With just four days to go before Hungarians vote, several polls show the opposition Tisza party leading and potentially securing a supermajority in the 199-seat parliament. Vance's visit — notably timed just ahead of the election — raised eyebrows both in Hungary and across Europe.

"It's unprecedented for an American vice president to come the week before an election," Vance acknowledged Wednesday. "But we had to show that there are actually lots of friends across the world who recognize that Viktor and his government are doing a good job and they're important partners for peace."

Orbán, whose right-wing populist government has been criticized for eroding democratic norms and accused of corruption, trails the opposition in most recent polls. The Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, a former member of Orbán's Fidesz party, has capitalized on voter discontent over economic stagnation, rising housing costs, and public service decline.

Magyar condemned any foreign interference in Hungary's election. "No foreign country may interfere in Hungarian elections," he said. "Hungarian history is not written in Washington, Moscow or Brussels — it is written in Hungary's streets and squares."

The U.S. vice president also criticized the European Union, accusing it of meddling in Hungarian politics. German officials quickly rebuffed Vance's claims, suggesting that the American presence itself was an example of foreign interference.

Vance further criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks and accused Kyiv of using energy supplies to influence Hungary after Orbán vetoed additional EU sanctions on Russia and blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

Vance expressed disappointment with European political leadership, contrasting it with Orbán's approach, which includes refusing financial and military aid to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, serious allegations continue to surface about Russian influence within Orbán's government. Leaked recordings suggest Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó shared confidential EU information with Russian officials and attempted to amend EU sanctions to favor Moscow.

Top U.S. Democrat Jeanne Shaheen highlighted Hungary's growing dependency on Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine, noting that Russia supplies 93% of Hungary's crude oil imports — up from 61% in 2021 — which she said has undermined Europe's ability to counter Russian aggression.