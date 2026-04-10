Actress Natasha Lyonne has broken her silence after reports said she was escorted off a Delta flight for unusual behavior, just hours after attending the premiere of Euphoria Season 3.

The 47-year-old star spoke out on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, sharing a brief but pointed message.

"My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports," she wrote.

She also expressed disappointment about missing a scheduled appearance, adding, "Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards," referring to Drew Barrymore, ENews reported.

The incident reportedly took place on a late-night flight from Los Angeles to New York City. According to eyewitness accounts, Lyonne appeared unresponsive while seated in first class. Flight attendants allegedly asked her several times to fasten her seatbelt and close her laptop before takeoff, but she did not respond.

One witness claimed Lyonne seemed to be dozing off behind her sunglasses and at one point appeared startled, saying, "Ah! You scared me!"

Crew members eventually removed her laptop, and the plane began taxiing. However, it later returned to the gate.

Natasha Lyonne was reportedly escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight after appearing unresponsive to crew instructions during takeoff. The plane returned to the gate, causing a delay. She later exited and missed a TV appearance. #breakingnews #natashalyonne #euphoria pic.twitter.com/LdLsSo3BCq — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) April 9, 2026

Read more: Brenda Song Details Frustrating Flight With Macaulay Culkin After Airline Error

Natasha Lyonne Asked to Leave Plane

A Delta staff member reportedly asked Lyonne if she needed medical attention and informed her she would need to leave the plane. She was heard asking where they were and was told the flight had not yet departed Los Angeles.

After briefly going to the bathroom, she returned calmly and was seen eating a bag of pretzels before exiting the aircraft without further issue. Passengers were delayed for over an hour.

According to PageSix, the pilot later addressed the situation, saying, "We have a passenger who for whatever reason ... wouldn't follow some basic commands... We had a passenger who didn't seem up to the task tonight," while apologizing for the inconvenience.

While Lyonne did not directly confirm or deny the claims about her behavior, she appeared to question the media coverage, referencing the outlet that first reported the story in her post.

The incident came shortly after Lyonne walked the red carpet at the "Euphoria" premiere, where she drew attention for her bold outfit and guest role in the upcoming season alongside stars like Zendaya.

In recent months, Lyonne has also been open about her personal challenges. Earlier this year, she revealed a relapse after nearly a decade of sobriety but later shared that she was "doing a whole lot better" and "back on her feet."