Gypsy Rose Blanchard says her TikTok account has been banned following a surge of user reports, but she insists the situation is not due to any recent rule violations.

According to Gypsy, the platform took action after multiple users flagged her account at once. She explained that her record on TikTok has been mostly clean, with only four violations in the past two years and none recently that would explain the sudden suspension.

According to TMZ, Gypsy shared that she has already filed an appeal and reached out directly to TikTok. For now, she is waiting for a response on whether her account will be restored. Despite the setback, she has not stepped away from social media. Instead, she created a backup account to stay in touch with her followers.

The ban comes after a period of increased attention online. Gypsy recently faced backlash over a comment she made during a TikTok trend involving her late mother. She later clarified that she did not intend to make light of her past and apologized to anyone who felt hurt.

Gypsy Rose EMBARRASSES Herself… Leaked Labs Backlash Gets EVEN WORSE!https://t.co/5t51Ab9SLG pic.twitter.com/YjR5Uait8s — Dustin Dailey (@ThreeDailey) April 7, 2026

Gypsy Rose Opens Up on Pressure of Public Scrutiny

Gypsy believes the reporting wave may be tied to her growing activity and popularity online. She said false reports are not new to her experience but added that the recent spike in engagement may have pushed critics to act more aggressively. In her words, more visibility can sometimes bring more negativity.

Still, she remains firm in her response. "They don't realize how resilient I am," she said, making it clear she does not plan to back down.

The situation highlights a broader challenge Gypsy has faced since returning to public life after prison. She has been open about the difficulty of handling online criticism while trying to rebuild her life.

In a recent interview, she described the pressure of being judged constantly. "I have struggled... to figure out what do you want from me?" she said, explaining how hard it has been to balance personal growth with public expectations, ENews reported.

Instead of trying to please everyone, Gypsy said she is focusing on being herself.

"The only thing I can do is be my authentic self," she shared, adding that she no longer wants to "fit into a box" just to satisfy others.