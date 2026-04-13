Jeffrey Epstein has been placed back into the limelight with the discovery of new documents that say that he employed surveillance devices that were kept secret in everyday objects and even talked about employing foreign help in his emails for his kompromat scandal.

As per the report in Radar Online, Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had secret cameras put in common household items like Kleenex boxes in several properties.

Email excerpts in the documents show that one message mentioned covert installation techniques and potential outside help. A contact allegedly wrote, "Remember what we spoke about if you want to put cameras in the house. It will have to be very discreetly done. The Russians may come in handy."

A source familiar with the documents described the alleged surveillance setup in broader terms, suggesting it went beyond casual monitoring. In a commentary cited in the report, the source said, "The use of something as mundane as a Kleenex box to conceal surveillance equipment points to a level of planning that goes beyond casual monitoring. It suggests a deliberate attempt to gather information discreetly, in a way that would never raise suspicion among guests or staff moving through these properties."

The same source also addressed references to foreign involvement in the communications. In further remarks, the source said, "Mention of the Russians shows Epstein clearly had plans to make key figures his puppets in the global honeytrap spy ring he was clearly running."

Read more: 5 Most Shocking Allegations in Epstein Files

The documents also allege Epstein maintained a broader system for storing and moving electronic material through a network of storage units across the United States. Reports indicate that Epstein used multiple leased facilities over many years to store computers, photographs, and other equipment.

An unnamed insider raised concerns about the scale of the alleged operation. "What's particularly striking is the extent to which there appears to have been a coordinated effort to get material out of reach before investigators could lay their hands on it. This wasn't just about moving a few items – there are clear indications that data was being systematically duplicated and relocated as a precaution."

Further details in the documents suggest that electronic data may have been copied and distributed across multiple locations. In another statement cited in the report, a source said, "The references to hard drives being cloned suggest a deliberate strategy to create backups in multiple locations, which would mean that even if authorities seized one set of devices, identical copies could still exist elsewhere, and that kind of approach points to a level of foresight and control over the material."

Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and allegations involving powerful associates. The newly surfaced claims add to ongoing public interest in the scope of his private operations and the extent of his surveillance activities.

The report also references communications involving private investigators and the removal of electronic equipment prior to official searches, though the authenticity and full context of the documents have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, NPR reported that Melania Trump issued a rare public statement denying any close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. She said she never had knowledge of his abuse, was not involved in any wrongdoing, and first met him in 2000 at an event with Donald Trump.

She also rejected claims linking her to Epstein travel or his private island and said social media rumors and images about her are false.

Additionally, she urged Congress to hold public hearings so Epstein's victims can testify under oath.