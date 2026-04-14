Tension between influencer Alix Earle and podcast host Alex Cooper has escalated after both publicly addressed their rumored fallout, with Earle signaling she is ready to speak out. The latest exchange began on April 13, when Cooper posted a TikTok directly calling on Earle to clarify her stance.

"You're gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper said, accusing Earle of using subtle online behavior to fuel speculation. She added, "There's no NDA, and no one is stopping you... What's the beef?"

Within hours, Earle responded in the comments section with a brief but telling message: "Okay on it!!" Her reply suggests she may soon share her side of the story after months of silence, ENews reported.

The public back-and-forth follows long-standing rumors about tension between the two.

In September 2023, Cooper signed Earle to her Unwell Network, which produced Earle's Hot Mess podcast. However, the show was dropped in February 2025, sparking questions about a possible rift. At the time, neither party directly confirmed any conflict.

Alex Cooper calls out Alix Earle in new video. pic.twitter.com/dVeRy0KRlJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2026

Read more: Alix Earle Admits Breakup From Braxton Berrios Left Her Questioning Herself

Alex Cooper Says She Has 'Nothing to Hide'

In her TikTok, Cooper went further, criticizing what she described as a "fake narrative." She said, "I'm really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--t going online for you. Not interested."

She continued, "I know what happened and so do you... I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me."

According to People, Earle had previously hinted at issues behind the scenes. In an earlier interview, she described her experience with the network as "a little bit of a hot mess." She also teased, revealing more details in past TikTok posts, telling one follower, "How much time do you have?"

Meanwhile, Cooper has maintained that the podcast's hiatus was not caused by her network. In a previous statement, she explained that Earle "owns her IP" and that Unwell had returned full control of the show to her.

Adding to the tension, Earle recently interacted with posts critical of Cooper, including a video accusing the podcast host of sharing sensitive stories.