Actor Anthony Guidera, best known for his roles in "The Godfather Part III," "Armageddon," and "Species," has died at the age of 65 after spending weeks on life support following a sudden medical emergency at his home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Guidera's wife, Valarie Guidera, said he collapsed at their Southern California home on May 11 after his heart suddenly stopped. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors placed him on life support. He remained in that condition for about three weeks. Valarie shared that doctors were never able to determine what caused the cardiac event.

Following his prior medical directive, Guidera was later taken off life support and allowed to pass naturally. He died on Saturday, June 6, US Magazine reported.

The actor's sudden death has left family, friends, and colleagues mourning a career that quietly stretched across film and television for more than a decade.

Guidera began his Hollywood journey in the early 1990s, first appearing as a bodyguard in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part III." That role opened the door to more film work, including appearances in "Species," "The Rock," "Armageddon," and "The Postman." He also took on smaller roles in television series such as "Baywatch" and "ER," building a steady presence in both action films and TV dramas.

Anthony Guidera, who played Anthony in The Godfather Part III, died at 65 from sudden cardiac arrest on June 6 after collapsing at his Southern California home . Hospitalized since May 11 on life support, his wife Valerie confirmed the tragic loss #AnthonyGuidera pic.twitter.com/hzeNDSeeUT — Heading (@HeadingDaily) June 9, 2026

Astara Pays Tribute to Actor Anthony Guidera

One of his most memorable career moments came in 1996 when he shared an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with co-star Natasha Henstridge for "Species," a scene that became a pop culture talking point at the time.

Outside of acting, Guidera and his wife were active in a spiritual organization in Palos Verdes Estates, California, called Astara.

According to People, the group listed him as a volunteer and referred to him as "Reverend Anthony" in its tribute following his death.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Astara's Reverend Anthony," the organization wrote in an Instagram post. "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers."

Valarie later expressed her grief in a heartfelt message shared through social media, describing her husband as the man "that holds my heart and shares my soul," and thanking friends for their support during what she called their "too short story."