Natalie Portman is preparing to welcome another child, sharing that she is pregnant with her third baby—and her first with partner Tanguy Destable.

The actress confirmed the news in a recent interview, expressing both excitement and gratitude as she enters this new chapter.

"Tanguy and I are very excited," Portman said. "I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle." Her words reflect a deep appreciation for motherhood, something she has often spoken about with care and sincerity.

The baby will join Portman's two children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, People reported.

While Portman is a global star, she has made a steady effort to keep her children's lives private, only occasionally sharing small glimpses of their personalities and achievements.

Natalie Portman's family is growing. She confirmed her pregnancy to Harper’s Bazaar, sharing that she is expecting her third child with boyfriend Tanguy Destable. It is their first child together. https://t.co/egXD3xw0rh pic.twitter.com/csNKvuZksR — E! News (@enews) April 17, 2026

Natalie Portman Balances Family Life and Career

Portman and Destable's relationship became public in early 2025, following her divorce from Millepied, which was finalized in March 2024.

According to reports at the time, the two met through mutual friends and quickly formed a close bond. Since then, they have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, choosing a quieter path compared to the actress's high-profile career.

Even with a busy schedule, Portman has made it clear that her children remain her top priority.

According to US Magazine, in past interviews, she described them as her "source of excitement," saying she enjoys watching them grow into their own people. That joy seems to carry into this new pregnancy, as she balances her personal life with her work in film. Her children are also aware of her career and even influence some of her choices.

Portman once shared that they encouraged her to take on the role of Mighty Thor, showing how closely connected her family life is to her professional decisions.

She has said she avoids public photo shoots with her kids, believing that keeping certain parts of life out of the spotlight helps protect them.

Now, as she prepares to welcome baby number three, Portman appears grounded and thankful. She acknowledged that pregnancy can be challenging and noted that she feels "very aware" of how fortunate she is.