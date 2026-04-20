Pop star Katy Perry was seen placing her credit card in the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome as a playful gesture for good luck amid ongoing controversy surrounding sexual assault allegations from actress Ruby Rose.

According to Daily Mail, in a video shared on her Instagram on Sunday, Perry, 41, stood before the iconic fountain clad in a grey hoodie. She sang, "someone give me a penny," referring to the tradition of tossing coins into the fountain for luck.

Perry then referenced a lyric from her song "Witness": "Y'all, I told you in 'Save as Draft' that I don't f**k with change," she said, adding, "but lately, I've been flipping coins a lot."

Feeling the need to contribute something to the fountain despite lacking loose change, the singer placed her credit card briefly into the water before retrieving it to prevent it from floating away.

The Trevi Fountain, completed in 1762, attracts over 1,000 visitors each hour who toss coins in hopes of good fortune. Perry captioned her post "Just Rome'ing around," sharing multiple photos and videos from her trip.

Per FTN News, Perry recently performed a private concert at La Nuvola in Rome, showcasing her toned arms and midriff in a glittering bandeau top and black silk pants. She also visited St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, where she playfully sang "Pope Leo, hallelujah" in honor of the first American pontiff.

During her trip, Perry FaceTimed her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry covered Daisy's face with a shark emoji in the video.

This social media activity comes days after reports emerged that Australian police are investigating sexual assault allegations made by Ruby Rose against Perry.

Rose, 40, accused Perry of sexually assaulting her in 2010 at Melbourne's Spice Market nightclub.

Victoria Police confirmed detectives from the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are looking into the case. A spokesman said, "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Perry has strongly denied the allegations. A representative stated, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."

The representative added that Rose "has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Social media comments on the story ranged from criticism of Perry's luck gesture to skepticism about the allegations. One user from Norway commented: "She is so bland and basic." Another from Australia joked: "Surprised she didn't write a cheque with last year's date on it."