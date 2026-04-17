Actress Blake Lively reportedly believes she remains an "essential" presence in the inner circle of singer Taylor Swift and expects an invitation to the singer's upcoming wedding, despite circulating reports suggesting she may not appear on the guest list, according to entertainment media coverage.

The speculation comes as Swift prepares for her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, with growing attention on who will be included in the ceremony and related celebrations. It has been reported that Swift is exercising caution while making her guest list because of increased scrutiny from the public and changing dynamics among her friends.

According to reporting from Stylecaster, Lively remains optimistic about her inclusion in the event and views her longstanding friendship with Swift as justification for an invitation.

The source described Lively's mindset regarding the situation. "Blake is totally optimistic," one source said. "She's acting like the invite is already in the mail."

The same insider suggested Lively believes she played a meaningful role in Swift's recent relationship timeline. "She keeps going back to the beginning," the insider explained. "She was around when Taylor and Travis first got together — she feels like part of their story."

The source further emphasized how Lively views her position within Swift's social circle.

"She sees herself as inner circle," the source added. "Not optional — essential."

However, reports also indicate that the situation surrounding Swift's guest list may not be as straightforward as Lively expects. According to coverage cited by US Weekly, planning for pre-wedding celebrations has already begun without Lively's involvement.

An insider noted that Swift's approach to her wedding planning has become increasingly cautious. "There's a lot of baggage right now," the source explained. "And Taylor is being incredibly careful about her guest list."

The speculation is further complicated by reports of tension stemming from Lively's legal dispute involving her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni, which has reportedly placed additional strain on her relationship with Swift.

Another source suggested that those close to Swift do not necessarily view Lively as a guaranteed attendee. "People around Taylor aren't so sure," the insider said. "They don't see Blake as a must-have guest."

Despite that uncertainty, Lively reportedly remains confident she will be present at the wedding regardless of external speculation. "She truly believes she'll be there," the insider said. "She's not even considering the alternative."

The source added that Lively may be the only one with that level of certainty. "She's hopeful. But she may be the only one who thinks this invite is coming."

Swift has previously spoken about her evolving views on weddings and friendships, noting that she had not previously given much thought to marriage planning until recently.

As anticipation builds around Swift's wedding plans, the final guest list remains unconfirmed, leaving questions about whether long-time friendships will be reflected in the final ceremony arrangements.