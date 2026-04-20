Hollywood legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now officially grandparents, as their children, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, have welcomed their first baby together.

Eddie confirmed the happy news on April 18, sharing that the couple recently had a baby girl named Ari Skye.

"They just had a baby girl," he said. "They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye."

The announcement marks a special moment for both families, bringing them even closer together as in-laws. While many might expect parenting tips from a father of 10, Eddie made it clear he prefers to lead by example instead of giving advice.

"Oh, you don't give advice like that," he explained. "Your kids don't go by your advice. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that no mind. They watch and see what you do."

The couple had first shared their pregnancy news in February through a joint social media post. "Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift," they wrote, alongside photos showing their excitement for the new chapter, US Magazine reported.

In one image, Eric rested his head on Jasmin's baby bump, while other photos showed Jasmin smiling as she held her belly.

Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence's granddaughter arrived last week according to Eddie, a baby girl named Ari Skye, congrats to Jasmin & Eric 💕 pic.twitter.com/XIpsqeRWn0 — Nicole (@Nprezzed) April 20, 2026

Martin Lawrence Celebrates First Grandchild

Martin also expressed deep joy when the pregnancy was revealed. "What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!" he shared.

According to ENews, he added that seeing Jasmin and Eric begin their journey into parenthood "means everything" to him, calling the moment "a blessing from God."

The birth of Ari Skye comes less than a year after Eric and Jasmin quietly tied the knot. Eddie previously revealed that the couple chose a small church ceremony instead of a large wedding.

Their relationship, which became public in 2021, has steadily grown, rooted in friendship and shared experiences. Jasmin once shared that the pair were introduced by a family member, not their famous fathers. Over time, their bond deepened as they realized how much they had in common.

Both Eddie and Martin have taken a supportive approach to their children's relationship. Martin explained that they trust their kids to make their own decisions, saying they prefer to "stay out of their business and let them find their way."