On April 14, 2026, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen shopping for rugs and other home goods in Los Angeles. This could mean that they are planning to move in together.

As per The Mirror, the couple appeared relaxed and cozy during the casual outing just days after attending Coachella together. Kim, 45, wore gray leggings and a cropped gray windbreaker, accessorized with large dark sunglasses, while Lewis, 41, dressed down in a cream sweatshirt and jeans.

Lewis Hamilton recently confirmed their relationship publicly and is currently on a break from Formula 1, which resumes in early May. The downtime seems to be allowing the pair to spend quality time together.

Lewis made their relationship Instagram official on April 6 by sharing a video featuring himself driving a sports car with Kim smiling beside him in the passenger seat. The reality star reacted with a grin, saying, "That's insane."

Hamilton captioned the clip "WAIT IS OVER" on his Instagram Stories and titled the original post "HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," suggesting the video was filmed during their trip to Japan.

Kim's three children — Saint, 10; Chicago, 9; and Psalm, 6 — from her marriage to Kanye West reportedly accompanied them on the Japan trip. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and her two children were also present.

A source told People that Lewis is "an easygoing guy with great energy," and that Kim's family "likes him." The source added, "She was very into him," and noted the couple are both busy with their careers but "see each other as much as possible."

The source further explained the relationship is "more than just a casual connection," emphasizing that it takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and that she is "definitely intrigued."

The couple first made their public debut at the Super Bowl in February before going Instagram official in April. Their recent joint outings and shared family trips suggest the relationship is growing deeper.

Lewis Hamilton's Retirement

Separately a report from Express noted that Lewis Hamilton's future in F1 and potential retirement are expected to become a major discussion point around the British Grand Prix in July 2026.

Despite a challenging season debut with Ferrari and no podium finishes so far, Hamilton, aged 41, insists he is not considering retirement soon.

Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok suggests that Hamilton's decision will largely depend on Ferrari's competitiveness and his ability to challenge teammate Charles Leclerc.Hamilton remains hopeful Ferrari can close the gap to Mercedes and is committed to racing as long as he remains competitive.