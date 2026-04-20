Veteran actor Ted Danson shared a surprising and tense story about his early romance with Mary Steenburgen, revealing that former US President Bill Clinton once questioned his intentions—while being closely watched by Secret Service agents.

Speaking at the History Talks event in Philadelphia, where he moderated a panel with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Danson opened up about how his relationship with Steenburgen began under unusual circumstances.

He explained that his wife had long been friends with the Clintons and decided to introduce him to them early on.

"One of the first things she did was take me to meet her dear friends in the White House," Danson said.

"Bill — Mr. President — took me around the corner, and there were three Secret Service agents behind him... The president asked me what my intentions were."

The moment left a lasting impression on the actor, who recalled the pressure of being questioned so directly. Turning to Clinton during the panel, Danson asked if that move had been fair.

According to Variety, Clinton admitted it wasn't, but stood by his actions. "No, but it was effective. And I didn't think I had to be fair," he said, before adding, "As it turned out, you became the best thing that ever happened to her."

Ted Danson Says Bill Clinton Questioned His ‘Intentions’ With Mary Steenburgen Under Secret Service Watch https://t.co/nurLl3GNGD — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2026

Hillary Clinton Shares Early White House Struggles

The conversation also touched on the Clintons' early days in the White House. Hillary Clinton described how overwhelming the transition was after moving from Arkansas.

She shared a story about their first night, saying they went to bed at 3:30 a.m. after celebrations, only to be woken up again at 5:30 a.m. by staff bringing coffee.

Even simple tasks became complicated, she noted. Asking for basic kitchen items led to an over-the-top response from staff. "You would've thought I'd asked for the nuclear codes," she joked.

While politics stayed mostly in the background, the event focused on family, upbringing, and building a better future for the next generation.

Away from politics, Danson recently made headlines for a more personal reason.

At the 2026 Actors Awards in Los Angeles, he attended the event with his daughter, Kate Danson, instead of Steenburgen, ENews reported.

The rare father-daughter appearance gave fans a glimpse of their close bond.

"My sweet wife Mary is babysitting our grandson," Danson shared, explaining the special night. Kate praised her father warmly, calling him "an amazing dad and grandfather."