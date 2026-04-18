Actress Ruby Rose has accused pop star Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010, and Victoria police say detectives are investigating an alleged historical sexual assault.

Rose posted on Threads that she was in her early 20s when the incident occurred and said she had waited nearly two decades to speak publicly. "I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly," Rose wrote as reported by USA Today. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

A representative for Perry denied the accusation in a statement to media. The representative called the claims "dangerous reckless lies."

The source speaking to StyleCaster about Perry's boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, said Trudeau is privately standing by Perry. The source said via Rob Shuter, "He doesn't believe the accusations — not for a second." The source added, "He thinks it's unfair and deeply damaging."

The same source told the outlet that Trudeau is not publicly confronting the matter. "You won't see him doing interviews about this," the insider explained. "He believes staying quiet is the smartest move right now." The source also said, "He's telling friends this doesn't line up with the woman he knows," and added, "To him, it simply doesn't add up."

The outlet reported that the couple, who have been dating since 2025, have met each other's children and made public appearances together. The report quoted an insider who called the situation "a huge test," and said, "And he's choosing loyalty."

Another source commented to emphasize Trudeau's awareness of the allegations' seriousness and suggested his instinct is to protect Perry. The source said, "He understands how serious this is," and added, "But his instinct is to protect her, not escalate things publicly." The insider concluded, "He's all in — just very, very quiet about it."

Victoria police confirmed an investigation in a statement quoted by the publication. The statement said, "Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating [an alleged] historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010." The statement continued, "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Perry's only public response so far was an Instagram Story posted April 14 showing an image of her song "By the Grace of God" and the words "i love you." Lyrics from the song include, "Now I have to rise above / Let the universe call the bluff / Yeah the truth will set you free."