Prince Harry has been reported to have made a pointed remark about his father, King Charles III, during an emotional reflection on fatherhood at a Movember charity event in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke of Sussex described children as an "upgrade" on their parents, a comment interpreted by some as a veiled criticism of his father.

Speaking alongside men's health expert Dr. Zac Seidler, Harry, 41, opened up about the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana, and how it shaped his approach to parenting his two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

According to sources close to the event, Harry's use of the term "upgrade" was seen by royal watchers as a deliberate "brutal dig" at King Charles.

According to Radar Online, one insider explained the interpretation: "There is a growing view among royal watchers that Harry's 'upgrade' comment wasn't accidental, and was, in fact, a rather brutal dig at his father." The source elaborated that Harry "is being seen as suggesting that children should surpass their parents emotionally and morally while discussing his trauma over being a parent – and that inevitably invites comparisons with King Charles."

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A second royal source added context on the family dynamics: "Given the history, people are reading this as a brutal dig. The implication being that Harry sees himself as breaking away from a flawed parental model, and that touches directly on Charles and his extremely turbulent relationship with Harry's mother, Diana."

Harry has been vocal about the impact of Diana's death on his mental health. At the event, he said, "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

Reflecting on fatherhood's challenges and joys, Harry noted, "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it... I think for many guys, you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent."

He also described how stress affected his interactions with Archie. "Every single time I went to work, and I came back – if I was stressed, the moment that I held Archie, he would start crying... fatherhood is the most important and sort of transformational role that a guy can ever, can ever move into," per AOL.

On his broader parenting philosophy, Harry said, "From my perspective, our kids are our upgrade. That's not how I was taught, but that was my take on it – not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me. That's the approach that I take, to know that with the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade."

The remarks have reignited discussion about longstanding royal family tensions, particularly surrounding the troubled marriage of Charles and Diana.

A source noted Harry's intent, "He's positioning himself as someone who has done the work to change patterns. But in doing so, he inevitably casts a shadow over the previous generation, including his father."