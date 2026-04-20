Actress Christina Applegate, who has been publicly managing multiple sclerosis (MS) since her 2021 diagnosis, was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital late last month.

Although details about the reason for her hospitalization remain limited, her MS condition is known to increase vulnerability to infections, leading to emergency room visits, as she described in her memoir "You With the Sad Eyes".

In response to questions about Applegate's current health status, her representative told PageSix, "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Additional information has surfaced regarding the concerns of those close to the "Dead to Me" star. An insider spoke to Daily Mail about how Applegate's friends are coping with her recent hospitalization, "With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her."

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The source further described the ongoing challenges Applegate faces with MS, "Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn't have great days. She's always dealing with something. It sucks."

The emotional toll extends beyond physical symptoms. The insider shared how Applegate's support network helps her cope emotionally, "But when she does look at things positively it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her and anything in between."

Applegate has been candid about her mental health struggles. In 2024, she openly discussed experiencing a severe depression on her "MeSsy" podcast, saying she did not "enjoy living" at that time but later clarified it was a moment of venting.

Regarding current outlooks, the source reassured, "She's in rough shape. But people aren't thinking that this is the end. Nobody is planning to be at a funeral. Granted, her disease will take her sooner than anyone would like it to be, but everyone has trust in her medical team and her will to live."

Fans and supporters continue to send healing thoughts to the actress during this difficult period.

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