Kylie Jenner is facing a lawsuit from former housekeeper Angelica Vazquez, who alleges she was subjected to discrimination, unpaid labor issues, and a hostile work environment while working at Jenner's Hidden Hills home.

Vazquez says she worked for Jenner from September 2024 to August 2025 and was "treated with hostility and exclusion" from the start. Her complaint says she was repeatedly given the most difficult and undesirable tasks and was excluded from the housekeeping team.

The filing also says Vazquez, who describes herself as a Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic, was mocked for her accent and treated as inferior because of her Salvadoran background. It further alleges that staff made repeated derogatory comments about her religion and immigration status, according to People.

Complaints of an Abusive Workplace

According to the complaint, she reported the treatment several times, but those complaints were allegedly dismissed, mocked, or ignored. The lawsuit says no corrective action was taken and that the situation created a "toxic and abusive work environment."

The updated reporting also adds an allegation that Vazquez was sent to clean the mansion of Timothée Chalamet, who is Jenner's partner, on multiple occasions and without proper reimbursement. Perez Hilton reported that the filing says she was directed to travel to and work at locations other than her main job site, including Chalamet's residence, more than once.

The source also says Vazquez had to cover her own transportation costs to reach those additional job sites and was never repaid for that expense. The complaint includes broader wage claims as well, including allegations of unpaid wages, overtime violations, and failure to reimburse business expenses.

The complaint says the work environment became more severe in March 2025, when a supervisor allegedly threw hangers at her feet while reprimanding her. Vazquez says the alleged treatment led to anxiety, severe stress, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She also claims she lost wages after raising concerns and says she was denied proper meals and rest breaks. The lawsuit seeks damages and a jury trial, as per US Magazine.

Jenner has not publicly responded to the allegations, and the claims have not been tested in court.