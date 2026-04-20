Actor Ryan Reynolds has shared a rare public comment about wife, Blake Lively, amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, offering a glimpse into how their family is coping with the high-profile case.

During a live taping interview on April 19, Reynolds was asked how he and Lively have managed the situation, which has played out in the public eye for more than a year.

Without going into details, the actor made his support clear. "I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," he said. "People have no idea what's really going on." He added that the experience has changed how he sees public attention.

"You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life," Reynolds explained, pointing to the gap between what people see online and what happens privately, JustJared reported.

The legal dispute began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director in a film project. She alleged sexual harassment and claimed there was a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni has denied the accusations and later filed a countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, which was dismissed in 2025.

Ryan Reynolds shares how he and wife Blake Lively manage their ‘real life’ amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama https://t.co/3rNeOs6iMa pic.twitter.com/NOZDhmZYqc — Page Six (@PageSix) April 19, 2026

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively 'Strong'

Recent court developments have narrowed the case. A judge dismissed several of Lively's claims earlier this month, including those related to sexual harassment. However, parts of the lawsuit, including claims tied to an alleged retaliatory campaign, are still set to move forward.

The trial is expected to begin next month in New York, and both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify.

According to People, despite the legal pressure, Reynolds spoke with calm admiration about his wife's strength. He praised her "integrity," saying it shows in everything she does. His words offered a personal look at how the couple is handling a difficult time while raising their four children together.

Reynolds also briefly touched on family life, sharing a lighthearted moment about welcoming their youngest child, a baby boy born in 2024. Joking about the surprise, he said the experience has been "a treat," showing that even during challenges, their home life remains full.

Sources close to Lively have described the legal process as emotionally demanding, but say she remains focused and determined.