Prince Harry is at the center of renewed "drugs cover-up" allegations following another delay in the release of his U.S. visa records, prompting critics to suggest the postponement is timed to avoid embarrassment during King Charles' high-profile visit to Washington.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. He publicly acknowledged past use of cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms in his memoir "Spare".

Campaigners, including the Heritage Foundation, have been seeking access to Harry's visa application through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed against the U.S. State Department. A recent court filing revealed officials missed a March deadline to release documents and pushed the next update to at least June 12 — after King Charles completes his state visit.

One source told RadarOnline, "There is a perception that this has all the hallmarks of a cover-up. By pushing the release until after the state visit, it avoids putting difficult questions front and center while King Charles is on the world stage."

Another insider added, "It raises the question of whether the system is bending to protect a high-profile individual at a politically sensitive moment."

The legal dispute focuses on whether Harry disclosed his past drug use when applying for his U.S. visa—a requirement under immigration rules that can affect eligibility. A legal analyst noted, "Under normal circumstances, admissions like those would trigger additional scrutiny. That's why there is such a strong public interest in understanding how this application was handled."

Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation have emphasized the importance of transparency, especially given that the investigation spans multiple U.S. presidential administrations, including those of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

US Officials Cite Administrative Delays as King Charles' Visit Adds Diplomatic Sensitivity

In response, U.S. officials have denied any wrongdoing, asserting that delays are administrative rather than political. An April 13 filing from the State Department stated it was still processing a "first tranche" of documents related to the case and pledged to release them "as soon as possible." Officials cited the complexity of reviewing hundreds of records across various departments such as the Bureau of Consular Affairs and the Office of the Legal Adviser.

King Charles' upcoming visit adds pressure to the ongoing dispute. The monarch and Queen Camilla are expected to attend a state banquet hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Observers have described the trip as politically delicate due to tensions between Washington and London over foreign policy and defense cooperation following escalating conflicts involving Iran.

A commentator told the outlet, "If details had emerged in the middle of the trip, it would have risked overshadowing everything. Delaying it keeps the focus on diplomacy rather than controversy."

Court documents reveal that 307 records totaling 2,487 pages have been identified as potentially relevant. Additional documents are being reviewed across multiple offices, reflecting what officials describe as a complex and time-consuming process, per AOL.

Harry is formally named in the civil action as Henry Charles Albert David, also known as the Duke of Sussex. The legal battle has been ongoing for nearly three years with campaigners insisting public figures should not be exempt from scrutiny.

The Trump administration had already denied claims that Harry was given special treatment, saying that his visa application followed all the rules and regulations.