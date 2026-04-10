Legal teams for Sean Diddy Combs faced off in court this week as they argued over the meaning of so-called "Freak-Offs," a key issue in his ongoing appeal to overturn a prostitution-related conviction.

During an April 9 hearing, Combs' lawyers pushed to reverse his conviction under the Mann Act, which led to his 50-month prison sentence. The defense argued that the events described as "Freak-Offs" were not prostitution but staged adult performances.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances," defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro said in court filings, explaining they involved costumes, role play, and filming, E! News reported.

She added that such acts were meant to be viewed later and should be protected under free speech laws. Prosecutors strongly disagreed. They called the argument "meritless" and said the case was about transporting individuals across state lines for sex acts, not filmmaking.

"Combs is entirely differently situated from adult film distributors," prosecutor Christy Slavik wrote, arguing that he arranged encounters for personal gratification and sometimes took part himself.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorneys Argue Freak-Offs Were 'Amateur Pornography' in Hearing to Fight Rapper's Conviction https://t.co/6FPbMXXVhH pic.twitter.com/SFf7J12eyR — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 9, 2026

Diddy Lawyers Push for Lighter Sentence

The appeals hearing lasted longer than expected, with judges raising tough questions about how the law should be applied.

According to CNN, one judge described the case as "exceptionally difficult," showing how complex the legal issues have become. No decision has been made yet.

Combs was convicted in 2024 on two counts tied to transporting individuals for prostitution. However, he was cleared of more serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering. His lawyers say that the difference matters and should have led to a lighter sentence.

"The jury did not authorize punishment for sex trafficking," Shapiro argued, saying the judge should not have considered those claims when deciding the sentence.

Prosecutors responded that the trial judge acted properly and looked at the full picture, including Combs' behavior and relationships. They said the evidence connected across charges and helped explain the case clearly.

Another key argument from the defense is about sentencing fairness. Combs' team says similar cases often lead to about 15 months in prison, much shorter than his current sentence, which is set to end in April 2028.

Prosecutors warned that accepting Combs' argument could weaken the law. They said it might allow others to avoid punishment simply by filming illegal acts.