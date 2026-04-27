Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of the iconic 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed Sunday through a statement shared on the group's official Facebook page, marking the end of an era for one of pop music's most influential acts.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross' passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her," the statement read. It also honored her lasting impact, adding that her "voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music."

Talley Ross passed away peacefully at home, according to her daughter, Nedra K. Ross. "At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother went home to be with the Lord," she wrote.

"She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved." No cause of death has been shared, Page Six reported.

Last surviving member of legendary girl group the Ronettes, Nedra Talley Ross, dead at 80 https://t.co/darlBvj3s1 pic.twitter.com/Rr9zGkP2WH — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2026

The Ronettes' Last Voice Falls Silent

The Ronettes, formed in New York, included Talley Ross and her cousins, lead singer Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett. Together, they became one of the most recognized girl groups of their time. According to Variety, their music, look, and attitude helped shape pop culture in the early 1960s.

After signing with producer Phil Spector's label, Philles Records, in 1963, the trio released a string of hits. Songs like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You" quickly climbed the charts and became timeless classics. "Be My Baby" was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, showing its lasting influence.

The group's success went beyond music. Their bold fashion and strong stage presence made them stand out. They also helped break barriers at a time when diversity in mainstream music was limited. Though their peak years were short, ending with their split in 1967, their impact continued for decades.

Talley Ross was the final living member of the group. Estelle Bennett died in 2009 at age 67, while Ronnie Spector passed away in 2022 at 78 after battling cancer.

With Talley Ross' passing, the original Ronettes lineup is now gone, but their legacy remains strong.