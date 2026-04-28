WNBA player Lexie Brown has firmly denied rumors that she is romantically involved with NBA star Klay Thompson, following his recent breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The speculation began shortly after Megan publicly accused Thompson of cheating while announcing their split.

"I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation," Brown shared on her Instagram Stories on April 26, People reported. Her statement quickly drew attention as fans tried to connect her to the controversy.

Brown, a guard for the Seattle Storm, made it clear that her focus is not on rumors but on her career.

"This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that," she added.

The WNBA season is set to begin in early May, and Brown appears determined to keep her attention on basketball.

Lexie Brown does not want her name involved in Klay Thompson’s mess!



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Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson still has the girls shaking, and after the rapper accused the NBA player of infidelity, some fans immediately started linking Thompson… pic.twitter.com/lad8iGtPsk — Bossip (@Bossip) April 27, 2026

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Go Public with Romance at NYC Hot Spot

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Split From Klay Thompson

The rumors surfaced just one day after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she had ended her relationship with Thompson.

According to ENews, in a statement, the Grammy-winning artist explained her decision. "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward," she said.

Before her official statement, Megan had posted a more emotional message on social media, accusing Thompson of being unfaithful.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote. She also expressed frustration over how she was treated during their time together, adding that she needed "a REAL break after this one."

Despite the personal setback, Megan continued her professional commitments. On the same day her breakup made headlines, she appeared on stage in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" during her Broadway run.

A video from the performance showed her becoming emotional during the curtain call, as the audience cheered in support.