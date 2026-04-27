Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded answers Sunday after the release of what authorities say is the manifesto of Cole Tomas Allen, the alleged shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and she urged greater transparency in other high-profile cases.

As per AOL, Greene criticized the timing of the document's disclosure, writing on X that most shooters' writings are typically withheld from the public. She asked, "Why does every shooter have a manifesto? Most shooters' manifestos remain classified, so they don't inspire more would-be shooters. Why did they release Cole Allen's manifesto almost immediately?"

Why does every shooter have a manifesto?



Most shooter’s manifestos remain classified so they don’t inspire more would be shooter’s.



Why did they release Cole Allen’s manifesto almost immediately? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 26, 2026

The congresswoman said she supports public access to information about violent incidents and called for consistent policies. She wrote, "I'm 1,000 percent for releasing the manifesto," and added, "I'm for releasing all shooters' information, including what SSRIs they are on, if any, all meds or drugs."

Greene referenced other cases she says have been handled differently and urged officials to be more forthcoming. She wrote, "I want to know why the Trump admin released Cole Allen's manifesto immediately, but they still keep a tight lid on Thomas Crooks."

Greene accused authorities of sealing files in the case she cited and said families of victims deserve fuller disclosure. She wrote, "Thomas Crooks is dead and actually did shoot Trump in the face... so why is all of his info/files totally sealed." She added that victims and their families "deserve to know."

The congresswoman also raised questions about security measures surrounding President Donald Trump, suggesting they may have been inadequate. She asked, "Why is the security so lax around President Trump?" and claimed the suspected shooter referenced that alleged laxity in the document. Greene said she had previously questioned former Secret Service leadership about whether there had been a "stand down order."

Greene closed her social media posts by challenging critics and warning against what she described as misplaced attacks. She wrote, "So if you're in my comments attacking me instead of asking questions, you're either blindly in a cult, or you're one of the Americans that actually want to see the President assassinated," and added, "Either way, I disagree with both categories."

The manifesto attributed to the alleged shooter includes passages accusing Trump of crimes and uses inflammatory language. In the document, the writer stated, "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial," and later wrote, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," RadarOnline reported.

Federal authorities continue to investigate the shooting and the release of related materials.