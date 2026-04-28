Three teenage brothers from McAllen, Texas, who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this year, will open for Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves at three upcoming shows in New Braunfels, Texas.

Musgraves announced on Tuesday, Apr. 28, via Instagram that Antonio, Caleb, and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar — ages 18, 14, and 12 — will perform as The Mariachi Brothers at Gruene Hall on May 3, 4, and 5.

The shows coincide with the release of Musgraves' forthcoming album "Middle of Nowhere," which drops on May 1, just two days before the first performance. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning and sold out almost immediately.

Being Detained by ICE

The Gámez-Cuéllar family was detained by ICE on Feb. 25 during a routine immigration check-in. The two younger brothers and their parents were sent to the South Texas Residential Center in Dilley, while the eldest, Antonio, was separated and transferred to an adult detention facility in Raymondville, Texas, according to Taste of Country.

The family had entered the United States in May 2023 through the CBP One app, a Biden-era asylum processing program, fleeing cartel threats in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

The case drew widespread national attention and bipartisan condemnation in part because Antonio and Caleb were members of McAllen High School's award-winning Mariachi Oro ensemble, which had won a state championship the prior year.

Republican congresswoman Monica De La Cruz had personally invited the brothers to perform at the U.S. Capitol in the summer of 2025 to honor that achievement. Following mounting pressure from lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and De La Cruz herself, the entire family was released from custody on Mar. 9, StereoGum reported.

After the family's release, Musgraves reposted news of their freedom on Instagram and wrote, "Great, so come on the road with me," signaling her intent to make good on the informal offer.

The May 5 performance falls on Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the Mexican military's victory at the 1862 Battle of Puebla. Gruene Hall, established in 1878, is one of Texas's most historic live music venues, as per The Guardian.