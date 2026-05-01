Nick Tartaglione, an inmate serving four life sentences for multiple kidnappings and murders, has been reported missing for three days. Tartaglione is the convicted former police officer who claimed to have discovered Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note following Epstein's failed suicide attempt in July 2019.

The note, which Epstein reportedly wrote before his death, has never been made public. The New York Times recently questioned why the note remains sealed. According to reports, a federal judge ordered the note to be sealed as part of Tartaglione's separate criminal case to protect attorney-client privilege, despite the note being considered a potentially "key piece of evidence" in understanding Epstein's death. Many believe Epstein was murdered rather than having died by suicide.

Tartaglione claimed the letter states, "time to say goodbye." A court spokesperson declined to confirm the note's existence, and it was not included in the official Epstein files.

Jessica Reed Kraus, a writer who had been in contact with Tartaglione, expressed concern over his disappearance. She explained she had discussed with him the "pros and cons of speaking on the record," and that he was enthusiastic about increasing awareness of his case. Kraus said, "That was three days ago, per RadarOnline."

She added that usually Tartaglione communicates daily, especially when significant news breaks. Kraus remarked, "Normally, I hear from Nick daily, sometimes several times a day, especially when something like this is looming. When (James) Comey's indictment was announced, for example, I expected Nick to call immediately; he listens to the news on a radio in prison."

Mystery Deepens as Tartaglione Remains Silent Following Epstein Note Revelation

Kraus highlighted the suspicious nature of his silence, "If the administration is chasing a cryptic seashell threat, imagine what they might find valuable on Nick's hard drive..."

As of Monday at 10:36 a.m., no one has heard from Tartaglione. Kraus noted the importance of precise timing in tracking such cases, "As of now, no one has heard from Nick since Monday at 10:36 a.m. I'm noting this because I've come to see how critical timestamps are when tracking these cases."

Tartaglione had recently confirmed the note's authenticity through his lawyers but declined to disclose how this was verified. In a podcast appearance, he revealed that he found the note torn from a yellow legal pad hidden inside a graphic novel he obtained after Epstein was moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.

According to Tartaglione, "I opened the book to read, and there it was."

He also said Epstein wrote that investigators had "found nothing" while building their sex trafficking case against him. The note read, "What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye."

Tartaglione reportedly gave the note to his legal team out of fear Epstein might accuse him of violence, after previously claiming Epstein had tried to murder him.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on Aug. 11, 2019. The chief medical examiner later officially ruled his death a suicide after review.

This development raises new questions about the fate of Tartaglione and the full truth behind Epstein's death.