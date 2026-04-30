King Charles III broke from his usual diplomatic tone to deliver pointed jokes at President Donald Trump during a dinner on Tuesday, referencing Trump's past comments about Europe and the U.S. role in World War II.

"You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles said, referring to historical conflicts between Britain and France in North America before American independence, according to a France 24 report.

A video of the moment posted on Threads showed the room erupting with laughter as Trump smiled and turned around while heads of state chuckled at the King's quip.

Social media users reacted swiftly. One user on X, @supermaxiboy, remarked, "That really hits home. Look at Trump looking as the room laughs. His ego getting a proper kicking is priceless. I wonder if he'll respond."

Another, @wheatley_delazerda, added, "King Charles III really came prepared. I'm so proud of him. He has put Trump in his place without raising his voice, but by making a joke. Trump must be absolutely seething! I can just imagine the tirade he's expounding on Truth Social."

Earlier this year at the Davos summit, Trump had claimed that without U.S. involvement in World War II, "You'd be speaking German and a little Japanese." The King's joke was a clear reply to that statement.

King Charles Lightly Roasts Trump Over White House History During Speech

Per Atlanta Black Star, The British monarch also poked fun at Trump's ongoing renovations to the White House East Wing, joking, "I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814," a reference to British troops setting fire to the presidential mansion during the War of 1812.

Trump appeared amused by the comment, smiling and chuckling alongside his wife in footage shared on X.

King Charles: I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing. I'm sorry to say that we British of course made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814. pic.twitter.com/voqHeq0YlJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Commentators continued to weigh in. @musa.a.bah wrote, "Pretty sure that buffon Trump doesn't have a clue which historical events King Charles was referring to, and I'd bet his narcissistic ego took a hit." Charles also joked that the dinner was "a very considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party," referring to the 1773 protest by American colonists.

Following the speech, Trump praised Charles saying, "I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress. He got the Democrats to stand – I've never been able to do that."

King Charles presented Trump with a bell from the British submarine HMS Trump, launched in 1944 during World War II, saying, "May it stand as a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring."

On social media, @jonesanjela commented, "I knew Charlie would troll him, but not this hard! So many people have been upset with the King and Queen for going, which I understand, but I had faith that Charles would get in a dig or two. He can't say anything directly, but his Mum was, and he is a master at letting their feeling be known in other ways!"