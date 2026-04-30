Keke Palmer says Tiffany Haddish rescued her after a wardrobe malfunction at an Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Palmer described the moment on the "Decisions Decisions" podcast, saying the event was relaxed and she was seated between friends, according to Atlanta Black Star.

"So we're sitting there, we're eating the food, we're watching the show, and it's a really nice vibe," Palmer said. "Lucky me, I get to sit right next to my girl Tiffany Haddish. I got Cody Simpson on the right. I haven't seen him since we were kids. I'm like, 'hey, boo.'"

Palmer said the problem began when the back of her vintage top failed. She explained that the shirt was an older, valuable piece with little support. "And I don't know what it was I did, but I moved incorrectly. By the way, the top that I'm wearing is like 30 years old. I don't know. It's like an old vintage top. Breaks in the back. Nothing on underneath, not even the nipple patches," she said.

Palmer identified the garment as a vintage YSL by Tom Ford top and said the garment cost thousands. She questioned how quickly it failed. "So I'm thinking to myself, how the f-ck this break like this that fast? $40,000 for a top and it break like that?" Palmer said.

Palmer said she alerted Haddish, who had an unexpected solution at the ready. Palmer recalled what she told Haddish and how Haddish responded: "I look to my left and I say, 'Tiffany, my top broke.' She said, 'I got some superglue in my bag.' Guys I'm not kidding, she had some Krazy Glue in her bag. She pulled the Krazy Glue and she said, 'And one thing I need you to know from this moment and now, and I've always told you this, I got you. They don't say 'She Ready' for nothing'."

Palmer reacted with surprise at Haddish's preparedness and delivery. "What the hell is this, a commercial for your next stint?" Palmer said.

Palmer described Haddish applying the glue and holding the top in place until it set. "Hold on. I want to stick to your back. I got it right now," Haddish said while securing the garment, Palmer recalled, and Haddish kept hold for about 30 seconds while the glue dried.

Fans React to Haddish's Support

Social media responses included praise for Haddish's readiness and disbelief over the top's reported price; some fans wrote in support, while others questioned spending on the garment. One user posted, "If you stay ready you don't have to get ready. Kudos Tif. Got your girls back, literally."

Another wrote, "That's it Tiffany a girl's girl.. she got ya back." Others commented, "I heard 40k top and thought she was talking about a convertible at first," and, "I don't care how wealthy I am, no shirt is worth 40k."

For the premiere of "Think Like a Man," she wore a striking yellow dress with cutouts. She told Essence that she kept her hand on her hip for most of her red carpet photos because the dress had torn just moments before.

Last September, Jada Pinkett Smith's niece and Bow Wow's ex, Jade Pinkett, shared a photo of Palmer with her and All American actress Chelsea Royce Tavares, all cuddled up in bed. In the shot, Palmer's dress had accidentally ridden up, revealing her undergarments.