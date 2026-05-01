Kylie Jenner has lowered the price of her Hidden Hills mansion by $2.3 million just weeks after putting it on the market, according to property records.

The updated listing now places the luxury home at $17.99 million, down from its original $20.25 million asking price set in March.

The price cut comes only a month after the home was first listed, surprising some real estate watchers given the property's high-end features and prime location in Southern California.

Jenner originally bought the estate in 2016 for $12.05 million when she was 19 years old, showing a significant long-term gain even after the recent reduction, People reported.

The 13,000-square-foot home sits on a private 1.4-acre lot in Hidden Hills, a gated community known for celebrity residents and privacy.

Inside, the mansion features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a private movie theater, a game room with a wet bar, a home office with a fireplace, a gym, and even a massage room.

Kylie Jenner’s Longtime Hidden Hills Mansion Gets $2.3 Million Price Cut 1 Month After She Listed It for Sale https://t.co/9v9EnNcEGk — People (@people) April 30, 2026

Kylie Jenner's Mansion Boasts an Open Layout

The listing is currently handled by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, known from "Million Dollar Listing."

The home's design focuses on open space and natural light. The main floor features an open-plan kitchen with dual islands that flow seamlessly into a large living area with glass walls that disappear, opening the space to the outdoors.

According to Yahoo, the primary suite features a private sitting area, two oversized closets, a spa-style bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Outside, the property includes resort-style amenities, including a pool and spa, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit lounge for relaxing evenings.

There is also a six-car garage and a separate guest house with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and courtyard, giving visitors their own private space.

Jenner's decision to adjust the price comes as she continues focusing on another major project nearby.

She has been building a new 18,000-square-foot home on land she purchased in 2020, which will include a 12-car garage, a security base, a pool, and a sports court.

She has shared small updates on the project, including reclaimed flooring, wood-paneled interiors, and a glimpse of her planned "dream two-story closet."