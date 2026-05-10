Martin Short is speaking publicly for the first time about the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Katherine Short, who died in February at age 42.

During an emotional interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared how deeply the tragedy has affected his family.

"It's been a nightmare for the family," Short said while reflecting on Katherine's long battle with mental health challenges. The actor explained that he now views mental illness the same way many people view physical diseases.

"Mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal," he said, referring to his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from ovarian cancer in 2010, PageSix reported.

Short also spoke honestly about Katherine's struggles over the years. He said she had dealt with borderline personality disorder and other mental health conditions for a long time. According to the actor, his daughter fought hard to manage her illness before her death.

martin short talks poignantly about losing his daughter katherine 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JUfXahwQ4z — martin short 4ever (@martinhayter_) May 10, 2026

Martin Short Family Shares Heartbreak

Katherine died by suicide on Feb. 23 at her home in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles coroner later confirmed the cause of death.

According to People, in a statement released shortly after her passing, the Short family said they were devastated by the loss and asked for privacy during the difficult time.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss," the statement said. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

While many people knew Katherine as Martin Short's daughter, she also built a meaningful career of her own. She worked as a licensed clinical social worker and supported people dealing with mental health struggles. She earned degrees from New York University and the University of Southern California before working in therapy, family support and community outreach programs.

Short shared Katherine, along with sons Oliver and Henry, with Dolman, his wife of nearly 30 years.

The actor has faced several painful losses throughout his life, including the deaths of his brother, mother and father when he was still young.