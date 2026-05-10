Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are facing a lawsuit from two Miami-Dade police officers who claim the Netflix crime movie The Rip damaged their reputations by suggesting they were corrupt officers.

The lawsuit was filed by Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officers Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana against Artists Equity, the production company founded by Damon and Affleck.

According to the complaint, the officers believe the film closely mirrors a real 2016 narcotics raid in Miami Lakes, where more than $21 million in cash was seized, EW reported.

Although the officers are not named in the movie, they argue that details in the story make it easy for viewers to connect them to the fictional characters played by Damon and Affleck. The lawsuit claims the film creates the impression that the officers acted unethically during the real-life investigation.

In The Rip, Damon plays Lt. Dane Dumars while Affleck portrays Detective Sgt. J.D. Byrne. The movie follows officers who uncover cartel money and later become tied to corruption inside the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company ‘Artists Equity’ is being sued by Miami-Dade police officers over the Netflix film The Rip (2026).



“They ruined our reputation”



“When you rip something, you’re stealing something,” Jonathan Santana, the lead detective on the… pic.twitter.com/W3m13zwE9r — Best Cine Moments 🍿 (@SceneinCinema) May 10, 2026

Miami Deputies Seek Damages Over 'The Rip'

Jonathan Santana told 7 News Miami that the movie has led to jokes and accusations from people around him.

"When you rip something, you're stealing something. We never stole a dollar," Santana said. He added that people now tease him by asking how much money he took from the raid.

According to PageSix, the officers' attorney, Ignacio Alvarez, said the film harmed his clients personally and professionally. "They portrayed police officers as dirty," Alvarez said. "Now their reputations are hurt."

The lawsuit includes claims of defamation, defamation by implication, and emotional distress. The officers are asking for damages, attorney fees, and a public correction. Their lawyers also want a disclaimer added to the movie explaining that the events shown did not happen the way they were portrayed on screen.

According to court documents, the officers' legal team sent a warning letter to the filmmakers before the movie's January release. However, the companies reportedly responded by saying the concerns were unfounded because the officers were never directly named.

Netflix is not listed as a defendant in the case and declined to comment. Representatives for Damon, Affleck, and Artists Equity have not publicly responded.