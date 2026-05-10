Savannah Guthrie shared a heartbreaking Mother's Day message on Instagram as the search continues for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared earlier this year.

In her post, Guthrie used Instagram Stories to share family photos and a video reel showing moments with her mother, her children, and relatives. Alongside the images, she wrote a deeply emotional message asking for help in finding Nancy.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie," she wrote. "We miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

According to Variety, she also urged the public to come forward with any information, adding, "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Arizona on Jan. 31. Authorities later said she likely did not leave on her own.

A brief arrest was made early in the investigation, and doorbell camera footage showed a masked person near her home around the time she disappeared. Despite these clues, there has been little progress in the case.

This Mother's Day is a tough one for Savannah Guthrie ... she's spending it pleading for the return of her mother, Nancy.



🎥 Instagram/savannahguthrie pic.twitter.com/aFIQC6kfjS — TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2026

Savannah Guthrie Marks Mother's Day

The investigation has now stretched for months, with law enforcement continuing to review evidence. Reports have also mentioned possible ransom notes, while federal agents have joined efforts to re-examine DNA evidence collected from the scene, PageSix reported.

In April, Savannah briefly stepped away from her duties at the "Today" show before returning to work. She has also spoken publicly about the emotional toll the situation has taken on her family.

During a previous church event, she reflected on grief, saying that loss and pain are part of understanding hope and healing.

For Guthrie, Mother's Day this year was not just a celebration but also a painful reminder of her mother's absence. She is a mother herself to two children, which made the day especially emotional as she balanced family life while still searching for answers.

The search for Nancy continues with no confirmed suspects. Authorities are asking the public to remain alert and share any possible leads that could help bring clarity to the case.