On Mother's Day, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady used Instagram Stories to share personal tributes to the mothers in his life, including ex-partners Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, along with his mother, Galynn Brady.

He posted family photos showing Bündchen with their children Benjamin and Vivian, and another image featuring Moynahan with their son Jack. The posts carried short, emotional captions that highlighted gratitude and family bonds, drawing attention from fans following his blended family moments.

In one post, Brady wrote "Happy mother's Day" over a photo showing Bündchen kissing her stepson Jack while Moynahan stood nearby smiling, People reported.

Another image showed Bündchen relaxing in bed with Jack and her and Brady's children, Benjamin and Vivian. He also shared a broader message, writing "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers in this world...," keeping his tone simple and warm as he honored the role of motherhood across his family.

Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan in Sweet Mother's Day Tributes https://t.co/9Sdx29B1RO pic.twitter.com/p3t01RPzyD — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2026

Tom Brady Praises Exes and Mother

Brady also paid tribute to his mother, Galynn Brady, sharing a photo of her holding his daughter Vivian.

According to PageSix, he called her the most important mom in his life, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world... This picture perfectly sums up who you are Mom."

The post showed a softer, family-focused side of the retired athlete as he celebrated her support over the years.

Brady shares three children across his relationships. His son Jack was born in 2007 with Moynahan after they had already split. Later, while he was with Bündchen, the couple welcomed Benjamin, now 16, and Vivian, now 13.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022, but they continue co-parenting their children. The photos he shared on Mother's Day highlighted this blended family dynamic in a calm and respectful way.

In 2024, he described them as "kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms," adding, "None of this would be possible without your love." He has often highlighted how important both women are in raising his children.