Kouri Richins broke down in court on Wednesday while speaking directly to her three sons moments before learning she would spend the rest of her life in prison.

During her sentencing hearing, Richins delivered a lengthy and emotional statement focused almost entirely on her children rather than her legal case.

The Utah mother, who was convicted of murdering her husband, Eric Richins, told the boys she never abandoned them and still deeply loves them despite being separated for more than two years.

Richins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She also received additional prison terms connected to attempted murder, insurance fraud, and forgery charges, People reported.

Wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit, Richins addressed her sons in court after reportedly having no contact with them since her arrest. According to testimony shared during the hearing, communication between Richins and the children stopped shortly after she was taken into custody.

"The one thing I need you boys to know... I did not abandon you," Richins said tearfully. "Regardless of what anyone tells you, I would never, ever leave you boys."

She claimed that birthday gifts, Christmas cards, and letters she mailed to her sons over the past two years were returned to her while she was in jail. Richins also said her phone calls to the boys were rejected.

Kouri Richins Sentencing



The statements from her kids, read by their counselors, are devastating. pic.twitter.com/XQTCl7ocbN — Cornucopia Of Crime 🔎 (@CrimeCornucopia) May 13, 2026

Kouri Richins Says Family Love Never Failed

Rather than attacking her late husband's family, Richins admitted she had made mistakes in her life and marriage. According to Yahoo, she acknowledged there were "long overdue apologies" she still owed and encouraged her sons to learn from their own failures as they grow older.

Richins also reflected on her relationship with Eric Richins, saying that while their marriage had struggles, both parents loved their children deeply.

"We failed at some things," she told the boys. "But we never failed at loving you boys."

As her statement continued, Richins became emotional while sharing advice for her sons' futures. She encouraged them to stay loyal to one another, stand up for what is right, and remain strong during difficult times.

"You stay together no matter what," she said through tears. "You have each other's backs."

Moments after her speech ended, the judge handed down the life sentence. The couple's three sons had reportedly asked the court to give their mother the harshest punishment because they feared she could hurt them if released from prison.