Adam Driver shut down questions about claims made by his former co-star Lena Dunham during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, avoiding direct comment and drawing laughter from reporters in the room.

Driver was speaking on Sunday at the Cannes press event for his new film "Paper Tiger" when he was asked about allegations Dunham made in her recent memoir.

According to NME, the actor, who first rose to fame in Dunham's HBO series "Girls," chose not to engage with the topic.

"I have no comment on any of that. I'm saving it all for my book," Driver said, a short reply that quickly lightened the room and ended further questioning on the matter.

Dunham's memoir, "Famesick," includes claims about tense moments during the production of "Girls."

In one account, she described Driver as "verbally aggressive" and alleged that during a rehearsal, he "hurled a chair at the wall next to me" and shouted at her during a stressful scene run-through. She also wrote about feeling intimidated at times while working with him, but said their relationship on set was complex.

Adam Driver responds in #Cannes to Lena Dunham's memoir, which alleges he was "verbally aggressive" and "hurled a chair at the wall next" to her on the "Girls" set.



“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book.”https://t.co/LdLs30aeKA pic.twitter.com/RLEXGHcgZC — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2026

Adam Driver Keeps Focus on 'Paper Tiger'

According to Dunham, she and Driver still felt like partners during the early days of filming, even as she described him as "short-tempered" and "physically imposing" at times, while also noting moments where he appeared protective, Variety reported.

Despite the renewed attention on the memoir, Driver kept the focus on his current project, "Paper Tiger,"directed by James Gray. The film premiered at Cannes over the weekend and received a long, standing ovation, with strong early reactions from audiences and critics.

The press conference also included discussion of the film's cast and production, including Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, though Johansson did not attend the premiere in person. Director James Gray read a statement from her during the event, as she sent her remarks remotely.

Set in 1986, "Paper Tiger" follows two brothers caught in a dangerous situation involving organized crime after a risky business plan goes wrong. Driver plays Gary Pearl, a former police officer trying to fix the fallout while navigating escalating threats.