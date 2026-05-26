Amanda Batula and West Wilson are making headlines after being reportedly spotted leaving the United States and heading to Italy just hours before the Season 10 reunion of Summer House aired.

A photo shared by the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi showed what appeared to be Batula and Wilson at an airport with luggage in tow, reportedly en route to Rome. Another anonymous tip claimed the pair were later seen dining at a wine bar and bistro in the Italian capital.

While the sightings have not been officially confirmed, the timing has fueled intense fan discussion online. The trip is also believed to be tied to a family event. Sources said Batula is attending Wilson's cousin's wedding in Italy, with Batula reportedly joining him as his plus-one.

The getaway came just as the highly anticipated reunion episode prepared to air on Bravo, where tensions among the cast were already running high.

The Season 10 reunion of Summer House has been described as especially heated, focusing on Batula and Wilson's previously secret relationship.

According to PageSix, in leaked audio from the taping, cast member Ciara Miller reportedly lashed out at Batula, calling her a "f—king snake" over the romance with Wilson, who she dated in 2023.

Spotted: AMANDA BATULA AND WEST HAVE FLOWN THE COOP TO ROME!



Ahead of the shocking Summer House Reunion Amanda Batula & Ciara's West fly the coop to none other than Rome.



We hear that Rome is where her heart is...

And is not dwelling on anybody else.#SUMMERHOUSE #Amanda #West pic.twitter.com/uxZEPaAHz1 — THE CHART (@TheLWordChart) May 26, 2026

Read more: Kyle Cooke Breaks Silence on Financial Fallout After Split From Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula and West Wilson Address Backlash

Inside the reunion, cast members questioned the timing and honesty of the relationship. Miller also suggested Wilson may have entered the romance to "spite" and "embarrass" her, adding emotional tension to an already strained group dynamic.

Batula and Wilson first confirmed their relationship earlier in March, after weeks of speculation from fans of the show, US Magazine reported.

In a joint statement, they explained that their decision to go public was delayed because of the complicated relationships within the group and the pressure of being on reality television.

"It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," they shared at the time. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

They also said their connection came from a long-standing friendship that slowly turned romantic, not a sudden decision.