Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are speaking out after announcing their split, showing that their breakup has been amicable.

The former "Summer House" stars addressed their relationship status on Tuesday, January 27, during a joint appearance on SiriusXM's "Front Row" podcast.

"Yeah, we're good. And that's it," Batula, 34, said about the split. "It's ... easier to get along. But we're good. We talk all the time. We're both traveling. So I'm watching the dogs. He's watching the dogs. We're coparenting the dogs together. Still call him if I have questions."

According to PageSix, Cooke, 43, added that ending their marriage felt like "a weight has been lifted." "Every step we've taken, there's a little bit of, like, a weight has been lifted," he explained.

"And ironically, I feel like this last week, having kind of pressed post together, it felt like we were a little more lighthearted. I mean, look, more than anything, I want her to be happy. I want us both to be happy."

The couple first made their breakup public earlier this month with a joint Instagram statement, writing, "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing."

Kyle Cooke reveals boundary Amanda Batula set years before their breakup https://t.co/cQTFon05BV pic.twitter.com/07LSGwPWNT — Page Six (@PageSix) January 27, 2026

Kyle Cooke Opens Up About Amicable Split

Batula and Cooke first met in 2015 during the filming of "Summer House" and started dating in 2016.

The two were engaged in 2018 and married in September 2021 at Batula's New Jersey home.

Their relationship has had its ups and downs, including a widely publicized incident in 2018 when Cooke admitted to cheating while intoxicated, US Magazine reported.

Despite challenges, the pair remained committed to co-parenting their two dogs and maintaining open communication.

During the interview, the couple also shared lighthearted stories, including a recent moment when Batula called Cooke in a panic over a smoke alarm.

"I had the windows open. I was standing on a chair waving my towel. My neighbors were just staring at me. I was panicked," she said, adding humorously, "Also, I was high." Cooke quipped, "We're creating our own blueprint" for co-parenting and navigating life as exes.

Despite months of speculation about trouble in their marriage, both Batula and Cooke emphasized that their split was mutual and respectful.

Cooke told Hollywood Raw earlier this month, "I think people will be surprised but also happy to see that Amanda and I are in a good spot. Obviously the internet's gonna do its thing, but you know, we literally pushed send together."