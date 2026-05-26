Thais Ramone, known from 90 Day Fiancé, will not face jail time after prosecutors decided to drop a domestic battery charge against her just days after her arrest.

Court records show Ramone, 29, was taken into custody in Nevada on May 22 on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The case was quickly sent to prosecutors for review. By May 24, officials declined to move forward, and the charge was dropped. The decision comes during a difficult personal period for Ramone.

On the same day the case was filed for review, her estranged husband, Patrick Mendes, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi.

According to TMZ, a representative for Ramone said she is now focused on moving forward with her life and caring for her family.

"Thais is choosing to move forward with grace and focus on her family during an incredibly emotional and personal time," the rep said. "While there was a misdemeanor allegation made, the charge was ultimately dropped by the District Attorney, which speaks for itself."

The statement added that relationship situations can be complicated and are not always simple to understand from the outside. The rep also stressed that Ramone is not interested in public conflict.

"Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly," the statement continued.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Patrick Mendes divorcing wife Thais Ramone, seeking sole custody of their child https://t.co/2hNuqI5DBg pic.twitter.com/YML8zxVlRS — Page Six (@PageSix) May 23, 2026

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Thais Ramone Focuses on Family

The rep described Ramone as a devoted mother who is focused on raising her daughter and maintaining stability. According to the statement, she is prioritizing "protecting her peace" and handling matters privately, PageSix reported.

"Anyone who truly knows Thais knows she is a devoted mother, deeply family-oriented, and someone who has always led with heart," the rep added. "Right now, her priority is protecting her peace, raising her daughter, and handling everything with maturity and respect."

Following the legal development, Ramone appeared to shift her attention back to her daily life. She posted photos on social media showing time with her daughter and shared messages thanking supporters for their kindness during a stressful time.

In her posts, she also showed moments of emotion, along with images of her working out and spending time at home. Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support she has received.

The situation also overlaps with ongoing divorce proceedings. Mendes, 36, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, according to court filings. He also noted that he has been living separately from Ramone since early May.

Ramone and Mendes first appeared together on 90 Day Fiancé in 2022 and later returned for additional seasons showing the ups and downs of their relationship.