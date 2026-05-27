Before becoming the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez was known as a broadcast news journalist and occasional actress. A recently resurfaced clip from the early 2000s TV series "Eve" has fans talking about how much Sánchez's appearance has changed over the years.

Per Atlanta Black Star, the clip shared on social media on May 23, shows Sánchez playing Aramanda De La Cruz, a journalist covering a launch event for a fashion line called Diva Styles. The episode, "Brit Better Have My Money" from season 3, features Sánchez's character interviewing the main characters about their new business, which quickly spirals into controversy due to allegations of sweatshop labor by the manufacturer.

Fans expressed surprise at seeing Sánchez in her acting role, with many commenting on how different she looks now compared to her early career days. Some noted her former role as a co-anchor at KTTV Fox 11's "L.A." and other news platforms, while others speculated about possible cosmetic procedures based on changes in her facial features.

"Who is that? I didn't realize it was her back then," one viewer said. Another commented, "She looked so pretty here; she doesn't look the same anymore." Although Sánchez has never publicly confirmed any cosmetic work, some fans pointed to changes in her jawline and lips as signs of fillers.

Sánchez's career includes acting roles in at least 28 productions where she often portrayed reporters or anchors. Beyond journalism and acting, she is also a licensed pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation, a female-owned aerial filming company serving clients like Netflix and Discovery.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have been together for five years and married since last summer in Venice. Since their relationship became public, interest in Sánchez's past and present has surged, prompting many to revisit her older photos and roles.

In other news, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that sources say Jeff Bezos is getting an informal image boost with help from his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

Insiders claim Sánchez has been encouraging him to be more open and visible in public to counter criticism tied to his business empire and personal wealth. She reportedly believes his silence has allowed negative perceptions to grow and wants him to appear more relatable and outspoken.

The report adds that Sánchez plays a strong supportive role in his life and is actively influencing how he presents himself to the public.