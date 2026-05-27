Concerns regarding the health condition of the famous actress Barbra Streisand have been aroused by her presence on an online message during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Oscar-winning singer, actress, and director was unable to attend the festival in person due to a knee injury but accepted an honorary Palme d'Or via video message.

Per Radar Online, Streisand appeared frail and emotional during the recorded speech, reflecting on her decades-long struggles with the film industry. The source close to the festival said, "Barbra sounded reflective and emotional in her video address. But people around her are worried because she appeared exhausted and deeply affected when talking about the struggles she endured in Hollywood. It seemed as if she basically filmed this video from her sick bed."

The festival honored Streisand alongside filmmaker Peter Jackson and actor John Travolta during its 79th edition on May 23. Prior to her address, French actress Isabelle Huppert praised Streisand's advocacy for LGBTQ+ communities and her lasting influence across music, acting, and directing.

Read more: Barbra Streisand to Miss Historic Cannes Appearance After Suffering Injury

An AOL coverage reported that in her speech, Streisand shared how early exposure to international cinema inspired her artistic ambitions. She credited legendary directors François Truffaut, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, and Akira Kurosawa for shaping her career. She also recounted the 15-year battle to direct "Yentl", highlighting the obstacles she faced as a woman and actress-turned-director in Hollywood.

"I was a woman, which was an obstacle to people. Even worse was an actress who wanted to direct. So every studio turned me down. For 15 years, the project was on the verge of collapsing. But I had to make this movie," Streisand said.

Sources close to Streisand have expressed concern over her apparent isolation during recovery from her knee injury. Her absence from the festival marked a poignant moment for many who hoped to see her in person. Despite current challenges, Streisand praised cinema's power to unite audiences globally amid turbulent times.

"In this crazy, volatile world that seems more fractured every day, it's reassuring to see the compelling movies at this festival by artists from many countries," she said. "Film has that magical ability to unite us, opening our hearts and minds."

Streisand's statement on missing Cannes read, "On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year."