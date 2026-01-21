Melissa Gilbert asked a former co-worker to write a letter supporting her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, before his recent court hearing, according to testimony given in court this week.

The detail came out during Busfield's pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 20, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The hearing focused on whether Busfield would remain in custody or be released while he waits for trial on serious charges involving two minor boys.

According to Yahoo, Alan Caudillo, a former co-worker, took the stand as a witness for the defense. Caudillo worked as a director of photography on the FOX series "The Cleaning Lady," where Busfield, 61, served as a director.

Prosecutors have alleged that Busfield sexually abused two 11-year-old twin boys who were child actors on the show.

Caudillo told the court that he was one of 75 people who submitted letters in support of Busfield ahead of the hearing. He said Gilbert, Busfield's wife, personally reached out to him.

"She asked if I would write something," Caudillo testified. He said he agreed and wrote the letter. "I wrote it and sent it — I think I sent it to Melissa, and then she forwarded it to [Busfield's legal team]," he explained.

Excerpts from Timothy Busfield’s wife Melissa Gilbert’s letter to the judge ahead of his January 20 pre-detention/bail hearing:



•“Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family.”

•“Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have… pic.twitter.com/3rcpq8lbsT — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) January 18, 2026

Melissa Gilbert Supports Husband

Gilbert, 61, was present in the courtroom during the hearing. She sat with several family members, including her 89-year-old mother, Barbara Cowan, her son Michael Boxleitner, and Busfield's brother, Buck Busfield.

Busfield was first charged on Jan. 14 with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 and one count of child abuse.

The charges followed an arrest warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department on Jan. 9. Busfield turned himself in four days later, People reported.

The arrest warrant alleges that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with the twin boys while working on "The Cleaning Lady."

Busfield has denied the accusations. In a video statement recorded shortly after he surrendered, he said he "did not do anything to those little boys" and called the claims "all lies."

In written court filings opposing the state's request to keep Busfield detained, Gilbert also submitted a personal letter asking for his release. She described him as her "love" and said he is central to her family and life.

At the end of the Jan. 20 hearing, the judge ruled that Busfield could be released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial.