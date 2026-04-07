Melissa Gilbert has spoken out in defense of her husband, Timothy Busfield, as he faces serious child abuse charges, saying she believes in his innocence and has long been aware of past allegations against him.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Gilbert said she did not enter their marriage unaware of Busfield's history.

"I'm neither naive nor am I complicit," she said, explaining that she discussed the accusations with him before they married in 2013, PageSix reported. She added that she had asked questions and listened to his side, which she described as "the truth."

Busfield, 68, was arrested in January and later charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact involving a child under 13. The allegations stem from an incident in 2022 involving two young actors on the set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady. He pleaded not guilty in February and has denied the accusations.

Gilbert emphasized that earlier allegations from 1994 and 2012 were already known to her.

"These allegations have been out in the ether for a very long time," she said, adding that her husband may speak publicly about them at a later time.

In an @ABC News exclusive, actress Melissa Gilbert fiercely defended her husband, actor-director Timothy Busfield, who's been accused of criminal sexual contact with a minor. @TrevorLAult has more what she said about the allegations against her husband. https://t.co/fLQzeNNXPM pic.twitter.com/aCsNSkE7ej — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 7, 2026

Melissa Gilbert Speaks Out on Painful Abuse Case Ordeal

The actress, best known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, described the situation as deeply painful for their family. According to Variety, she said the case has changed their lives in ways they did not expect.

"Our life as we knew it is done," Gilbert said. "We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams." She also spoke strongly about her trust in Busfield, calling him "the last person in the world who would hurt a child."

Gilbert added that she has known him closely for years and believes in his character. "I know this man in my bones," she said. "He is nothing if not completely honest with me."

Busfield, known for his work on The West Wing, remains free as he awaits trial. The case has drawn public attention due to both his career and Gilbert's visible support during the legal process.

Gilbert admitted the experience has been overwhelming, describing it as "hell" and one of the most difficult periods of their lives.