Tom Holland is opening up about the personal inspiration behind his newest business move, revealing that his fiancée Zendaya played a key role in shaping his new BERO shandy drink line.

The 30-year-old actor, best known for playing Spider-Man, announced the limited-edition launch through his non-alcoholic beer company Bero.

In a press release and interviews, Holland explained that the idea behind the new drinks came from a simple problem at home: Zendaya doesn't drink beer.

"To be honest, I created the BERO Shandy for Z," Holland said. "She's never been a beer drinker, so I wanted to bring something new to the table that she could enjoy."

According to People, he added that he has always liked shandies himself, which helped him shape the direction of the new product.

"I've always loved shandies, so exploring that style with Bero felt like the perfect next step," he said.

The new BERO shandy line includes four alcohol-free flavors: Daybreak, Golden Hour, Sunset, and Midnight. Each one mixes Bero's non-alcoholic lager base with lemonade and fruit flavors. The combinations range from lemon-lime and grapefruit to elderflower lemon and blackberry yuzu, designed to match different times of day.

Tom Holland says that his non-alcoholic beer brand BERO will release a shandy-style drinks range in honor of Zendaya.



“Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale. The idea behind the shandies was to create… pic.twitter.com/75YqV0MbjV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2026

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Tom Holland Jokes About Zendaya's Favorite Bero Flavor

Holland also said the concept was influenced by both Zendaya and his family. In an interview with Forbes, he shared that the idea originally came from his mother, while Zendaya helped shape what the drinks needed to be.

"The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy," he explained. He even admitted with a smile that one flavor is off limits to him at home because it's Zendaya's favorite.

Holland launched Bero in October 2024 after stepping away from alcohol in 2022, Mint reported. Since then, he has spoken about wanting to build a brand that makes social drinking spaces more inclusive.

"When I ventured into the non-alcoholic world, I realized there was a void for a true, premium brand," he previously said. "I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in."

The actor also joked about early taste-testing with Zendaya, noting that her honest feedback helped improve the products.

"She does not drink beer at all, and the first round of testing she was like, 'Wow, these are really tasty,' and I was like, 'Well, that's probably not a good sign,'" he said.